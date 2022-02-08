Security beefed up as prison officers’ recruitment starts

Kenya Prisons Service nationwide recruitment

The Kenya Prisons Service has kicked off its nationwide recruitment of prison constables in various counties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Prisons Service has kicked off its nationwide recruitment of prison constables in various counties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.