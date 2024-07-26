What President Ruto, Antony Blinken discussed in phone call

The United States government has expressed concern over the violation of human rights and freedom of expression following the excessive use of force by police against protesters in Kenya.

In a telephone conversation with President William Ruto on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken urged the government to respect freedom of expression and the critical role that civil societies play in democracies.

“The Secretary underscored the importance of freedoms of assembly and expression as enshrined in Kenya's Constitution, emphasised the vital role played by youth and civil society organisations in healthy democracies, and urged respect for their contributions to Kenya’s development,” read a statement from White House Spokesperson Mathew Miller.

Mr Blinken has also commended the move by the government to hold the police officers involved in the violence and enforced disappearances of the protesters accountable for their actions.

“The Secretary commended President Ruto for his pledge of accountability for security forces allegedly involved in protest violence or responsible for disappearances and his commitment to direct police to refrain from using violence of any kind against protesters,” added the statement.

The statement comes after a number of human rights activists were arrested in Nairobi on Thursday, July 25, while leading a procession to demand justice for those killed during the protests.

President Ruto orders release of all innocent people arrested over protests, charges dropped

Those arrested in Thursday's incident include activist Boniface Mwangi and Shadrack Kiprono, popularly known on social media as Shad Khalif, as well as other protesters.

This comes as President Ruto on Wednesday called for the release and dropping of charges against protesters arrested during the anti-government demonstrations.

"Many people have been arrested and charged with various offences. Charges will be dropped for innocent people arrested during the protests. But suspects will be brought to book and punished," he said.