Ruto calls for release of innocent protesters, police abuse to be dealt with swiftly

President William Ruto has announced that the government will drop charges against innocent people arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

The Head of State also promised to ensure that police abuses during the protests are dealt with swiftly.

Addressing the media at State House, President Ruto said suspects arrested during the deadly protests will however be brought to book and punished.

"It is with deep regret that I have to say that many Kenyans lost their lives and others were injured. This is not how our democracy should be run," said President Ruto.

"Many people have been arrested and charged with various offences. Charges will be dropped for innocent people arrested during the protests. But suspects will be brought to book and punished," he added.

The Commander-in-Chief added that the government will also provide necessary support to families who lost their loved ones during the demonstrations.

"The government will provide necessary assistance to the families who lost their loved ones. The livelihoods of innocent people have been destroyed in the last month. The government will support these people on the road to recovery," said Dr Ruto.

The President reminded the National Police Service to exercise its mandate in full accordance with the Constitution.