Day of arrests? Police apprehend Boniface Mwangi, Hussein Khalid, Shadrack Khalif and more

The police have arrested activist Boniface Mwangi and Haki Africa's Hussein Khalid while taking part in a peaceful protest to commemorate lives of those lost in protests Thursday at the Kenyatta Market in Nairobi.

Separately, Shadrack Kiprono, popularly known on social media as as Shad Khalif, was also arrested at Java Kimathi Street.

All three are being held by police, with Mr Mwangi's lawyer James Wanjeri confirming that he and Mr Khalid are at Central Police Station, while Mr Kiprono said he was being processed at the JKIA police station.

Currently being processed at JKIA DCI, I actually did my #OccupyJKIA🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Shad: #DebtAudit (@Shad_khalif) July 25, 2024

Others who were arrested and are still in custody include Caroline Nduku Mutisya, mother of Ericson Mutisya, who was killed by police during the protests. Two other relatives of Evans Kiratu, who was killed by a tear gas cannister during the protests, were also arrested.

The development comes just a day after President William Ruto called for the release of innocent protesters, while also calling out police misconduct during protests.

Arrested at Java

According to witnesses at Java, Mr Khalif was arrested along with the establishment's security guard, Mr Vincent Chepkwony.

“A group of individuals, whom I did not recognise, arrived at Java House and apprehended the security guard and Shadrack,” the source told the Nation.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) returned to the restaurant and demanded to be shown a carton box that they claimed had pro-protest posters.

They proceeded directly to the top floor where they found an empty carton box, which they alleged previously contained several t-shirts and posters. However, only one poster was found in the box.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) condemned the arrests and demanded their release.

"Free Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid. We won't stop demanding that the officers responsible for the deaths of innocent Kenyans be held accountable," KHRC posted on X.

Prior to their arrest, Mr Mwangi had posted on the social media platform this morning to inform followers on the meeting point for the protesters.