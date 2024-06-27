US lauds President Ruto for withdrawing controversial Finance Bill

President William Ruto's tough decision to withdraw the controversial Finance Bill 2024 has been applauded by the US government.

This follows a phone call conversation between President Ruto and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, hours after President Ruto delivered a national address on the bill.

The Secretary of State said that the Kenyan government should investigate allegations of human rights abuses.

“The Secretary welcomed President Ruto’s commitment to Kenyans’ constitutionally-endowed rights, including peaceful assembly and due process for those detained.

The Secretary reiterated the partnership of the United States with Kenya’s government and people as they work to address their economic challenges,” part of the statement from spokesperson Matthew Miller reads.

Blinken said the bold move had eased tensions in the country and stressed the importance of security forces showing restraint and refraining from violence.

It comes amid seven days of anger by protesters who have vowed to march to State House should the president sign the Bill into law.

Protesters against the Finance Bill accused the president and his allies of using their silence to impose new taxes on them.

While conceding defeat at State House on Wednesday night, the president commended the youth for speaking out and raising critical issues that the government should focus on.

But he regretted that the suspension of the bill would stall some of the projects his government had planned.

This is because of the impact the bill will have on his plans, which in turn will affect his delivery of services to the people as outlined in his manifesto.

Following the withdrawal of the Bill, some of the activists who were at the forefront of the protests, including activist Hanifa, said that it was a great victory for them.

Kenyan Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Korir Sing’oi said that it was time to move on and focus on matters that are of importance to the country.