University student stabbed to death as girlfriend watched

Police in Juja, Kiambu County have launched investigations into the death of a university student who was stabbed.

Joel Juma, a fourth-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was stabbed while in the company of his girlfriend on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) said in a statement that the 23-year-old had been revising for his examinations and told his girlfriend to accompany him to go to one of his classmate’s residence to pick a revision material.

Also Read: How KCSE candidate lured Bolt driver to his death

“Juma woke up and embarked on his books but at 2am, he asked her to escort him to where a classmate lived a few blocks away, to get some reference material that he needed before morning,” a DCI tweet reads in part.

Detectives say the two were attacked near hotel Lilies by three thugs who demanded money and mobile phones.

“Two of them descended on Juma with blows and kicks before stabbing him twice on the left side of his chest, leaving him lying on the ground in a pool of blood. The third assailant manhandled the lady who hadn’t carried any valuable and luckily, left her unscathed,” the detectives said.

Also Read: Brothers held over stabbing of varsity graduate

The commotion attracted local guards who helped Juma’s girlfriend take him to a local dispensary where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The investigators suspect the perpetrators were members of a notorious gang, which escaped the ongoing operation to rid Kayole and Dandora of criminals and who have found a safe haven in Gachororo.