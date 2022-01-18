Handcuffs

The two brothers, who are being held by the police, were with the deceased on the night the incident occurred at Kongoni flats.

Brothers held following stabbing to death of varsity graduate

What you need to know:

  • A post-mortem on the body has revealed that the victim died from a single stab to the neck.
  • Detectives says the body was admitted to the mortuary with the knife still stuck in the neck.

Police are investigating the circumstances under which a recent University of Nairobi graduate was stabbed to death at his home in Nairobi’s South B neighbourhood on January 8.

