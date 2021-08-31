Student in Nakuru killed in suspected love triangle

Residents of Chebara at the home of a 19-year-old Form Four student who was killed on Sunday in a suspected love triangle.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

Police in Kuresoi have launched a manhunt of a 40-year-old man suspected to have stabbed to death a Form Four student in a suspected love triangle. The incident happened in Saptet, Keringet in Nakuru County on Sunday night.

