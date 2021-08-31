Student in Nakuru killed in suspected love triangle

Police in Kuresoi have launched a manhunt of a 40-year-old man suspected to have stabbed to death a Form Four student in a suspected love triangle. The incident happened in Saptet, Keringet in Nakuru County on Sunday night.

Kapsimbeiywo Assistant Chief Richard Ruto said the victim, Edmond Kipngetich, was found with the suspect's wife in their matrimonial bed.

"The victim was a Form Four student at Kapsimbeiywo Secondary School before he met his death. It is alleged that the student occasionally visited the home of the suspect since he rarely lived with his wife," said Mr Ruto.

Edmond Kipngetich, the Form Four student who was stabbed to death after he was allegedly found with a man's wife in their matrimonial bed. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Ruto told Nation.Africa that the couple reconciled recently after months of separation.

The assistant chief revealed that there was no one else inside the rented house apart from the two when the man of the house stormed in and found them inside.

The woman's children had travelled to Olpusimoru where their father, now the murder suspect, Japheth Bii, lives and works.

Blood

When the officers from the Directorate Criminal Investigation Office (DCIO) arrived at the scene of incident, blood was splattered all over, with the victim's body still on the bed. The murder weapon was not recovered from the scene.

The Nation learnt that the woman aged 35, escaped with minor injuries since she was also targeted by her husband.

Residents told the Nation that when they arrived at the scene immediately after the incident, they found the suspect holding a knife but he immediately vanished.

By Tuesday evening, the suspect was still at large and no one had a clue about his whereabouts.

Mr Ruto said the student was rushed to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital with serious injuries on the head and neck.

He was referred to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Painful loss

When the Nation arrived at the victim's home in Chembara village in Keringet, family and friends had gathered to condole his parents.

Ms Selly Rotich, 61, the victim's mother, said it was painful to lose her son who she had a lot of hope in.

"I received the news with shock and I call on the relevant authorities to arrest the assailant who is still at large.

"He was one of my four sons out of my nine children," said the teary single mother, adding that she had hopes that her son would help her after completing his education.

Ms Caroline Ng'eno, a neighbour, said it was painful loss and called on young people, especial the students, to finish their education before engaging in love affairs.

"We were shocked to hear the news of the young learner. I call on the government to arrest the woman who was found committing the act with the student. It was very shameful for a woman to engage in a love affair with a student who is the age of her children," said Ms Ng'eno.