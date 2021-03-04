Kirinyaga teacher who hacked colleague over a woman charged

A secondary school teacher in Kirinyaga who attacked and injured his colleague in a suspected love triangle has been charged with attempted murder.

Timothy Musembi, 34, was Thursday taken to a court in Wang'uru under tight security where he was required to answer to the criminal offence.

He was accused that on March 2, at Karoti Girls High School in Mwea East Sub-County, he attempted to kill Alphonce Orina, 26, by slashing his head and hands with a panga.

The court heard that during the attack in the school’s staff room, the complainant suffered serious injuries and he had to be admitted to hospital for specialised treatment.

When he appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Monica Kivuti, Mr Musembi denied the charge and applied to be released on bond.

He argued that the charge he faces is bailable and prayed to be freed so that he could be attending court while coming from home.

Freed on bond

Consequently, the magistrate entered a plea of not guilty against Mr Musembi and ordered that he be released on a Sh100,000 bond until March 17 when the case will be mentioned.

However, the accused was remanded in prison as he could not immediately raise the bond.

According to witnesses, Mr Orina was in the staff room when his panga-wielding colleague stormed in and accused him of having a love affair with his girlfriend, a fourth year university student who is on a teaching practice in the school.

The assailant struck Mr Orina twice on the head, forcing him to put up a spirited fight.

Badly injured

The victim was badly injured on the hands as he blocked the panga blows from the assailant.

The assailant continued attacking Mr Orina, sending him sprawling to the ground.

Other teachers who responded to a commotion rescued Mr Orina, who was now unconscious, and took him to hospital.

The savage attack left teachers and students badly shaken.