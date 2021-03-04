Kirinyaga teacher who hacked colleague over a woman charged

Wang'uru Law Courts

Wang'uru Law Courts in Kirinyaga where a teacher at Karoti Girls High School was on March 4, 2021 charged with attempted murder after attacking his colleague with a pang, seriously injuring him.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A secondary school teacher in Kirinyaga who attacked and injured his colleague in a suspected love triangle has been charged with attempted murder.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Embrace joint marketing, small scale farmers told

  2. Give us accurate forecasts, Murang’a farmers tell Met

  3. Akorinos’ remarkable transformation from sect to church

  4. Teacher who attacked colleague over woman charged

  5. Nanyuki family, hospital tussle over woman's body

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.