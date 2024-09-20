NLC: We’re probing over 1,000 land injustice cases

At least 1,000 historical land injustice cases are under investigation by the National Land Commission (NLC).

They include petitions filed by representatives of the Ogiek community living in Bungoma, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties. NLC is also handling petitions from the Sabaot, Kony, Bungomek, Sengwer, Elgon Masai and Cherang’any communities from the three counties.

The commission has assured communities that suffered historical land and settlement injustices, during pre- and post-colonial eras, that the government will ensure they get justice.

During a week-long investigative hearing in Kitale, the commission noted that most of the petitions received have met the threshold for investigation and subsequent recommendations.

NLC Commissioner James Tuitoek revealed that out of 3,742 petitions received by the commission, about 1,000 cases “have passed the threshold for an investigative hearing”.

The commissioners noted that the hearing was part of efforts by NLC to ensure all historical land injustices are resolved and communities live a better life with dignity.

During the investigative hearing led by Prof Tuitoek and Commissioners Esther Mathenge, Tiyah Galgalo and Hubbei Hussein, the commission received evidential materials and other submissions to validate the claims made by the communities.

At the start of the hearing, Governor George Natembeya said that there were numerous land-related problems in Trans Nzoia County, with many land cases in court.

“Many individuals in our county were forced to flee their homes as a result of the ethnic conflicts of 1992. We have over 20,000 squatters who were evicted from public forests and several residents lack land ownership documents,” said the county boss.

Mr Natembeya noted that many people who acquired land from the Settlement Trust Fund had been rendered landless after being pushed out by cartels colluding with officials from the Ministry of Lands.

He added that his administration will work collaboratively with the commission to find solutions to the land problems in the county.

The governor added that there was urgent need for the national government to set aside land for the resettlement of documented squatters and other several communities evicted from Kiboroa, Mount Elgon and Embobut forests.

Several groups on Monday and Tuesday presented their petitions to the commission, among them the Ogiek Council of Elders.

“Most of the land occupied by government entities in Endebess and Mt Elgon constituencies was initially taken from us by the colonialists,” Mzee Johnson Cheprop claimed.

Those evicted from Kiboroa Forest also petitioned the commission, claiming that they were unfairly evicted and promised resettlement, but this has never happened.