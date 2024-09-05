Kenyan youth activists taking charge of social justice and reform

In Kenya, a vibrant surge of youth activism is revolutionising the landscape of social justice and reform. Driven by a profound commitment to creating a fairer and more equitable society, young Kenyans are making transformative strides in politics, climate action, gender equality, and anti-corruption efforts.

Their innovative approaches, from grassroots movements to digital campaigns, are not only challenging entrenched systems but also inspiring a new generation to engage, advocate, and drive meaningful change. Through their courage and creativity, these activists are reshaping the nation's future and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the quest for justice and equality.

Kimani Nyoike is a Social and Economic Justice Activist. Photo credit: Pool

Kimani Nyoike, 34: Social and Economic Justice Activist

Although initially trained as a journalist, Kimani redirected his efforts toward activism to champion social justice for marginalised communities. He viewed this shift as a higher calling, driven by concerns over censorship, media ownership conflicts, and biases influenced by powerful interests—issues frequently associated with traditional media. Consequently, he now employs digital media as his primary tool for activism.

His early encounters with injustice deeply influenced his journey into activism. Growing up, he experienced the severe consequences of tribalism and political violence during the 2007-2008 post-election crisis. The brutality and displacement resulting from tribal politics, along with the impunity of those responsible, sparked a profound sense of purpose in him. He recognised that remaining passive was not an option; instead, he felt compelled to fight for a more just and equitable Kenya.

His initial engagement in activism began with social media in the early 2010s. Kimani started by posting on Facebook, gradually evolving from digital advocacy to physical activism. His commitment to social change was solidified in 2012 when he demonstrated against the proposed increase in MPs' salaries, marking his transition from online to on-the-ground activism.

Witnessing the suffering of friends and community members during the violence further solidified Kimani's engagement with activism. This personal connection to the struggle for justice fuelled his passion for change. To better understand the issues, he educated himself on economic and social matters through reading, attending events, and engaging with experienced activists. This knowledge laid the groundwork for his future efforts.

In 2013, Kimani joined a group that shared his values. Starting with small activities such as volunteering and participating in protests, he gradually expanded his involvement. His journalistic background proved invaluable, helping him to reach and mobilise people across 13 counties within five years.

The legacy of past activists deeply influenced Kimani’s approach to social change. Figures such as Bishop Alexander Muge, who fearlessly challenged governmental injustices, and David Munyakei, who exposed the Goldenberg scandal, served as powerful examples of courage and integrity. These historical figures, along with others, inspired him to continue their fight for justice and build on their foundational work.

Kimani’s education in journalism played a critical role in shaping his political activism. He learnt about the principles of a functioning democracy and the importance of an independent judiciary and accountable governance. These lessons guided his activism, emphasising transparency, justice, and the rule of law.

His personal experiences with the inefficacy of the justice system in Kenya further motivated him to advocate for systemic reform. Observing how ordinary citizens, such as street vendors, often face unfair treatment reinforced his commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible to all.

While Kimani’s primary focus is social justice, he has also been actively involved in environmental campaigns. His collaboration with environmental journalist James Wakibia on banning single-use plastics resulted in a significant victory with the former Environment Cabinet Secretary’s decision to enforce the ban.

In the realm of gender equality, Kimani has participated in campaigns celebrating the Kenyan Constitution’s commitment to equality. Despite challenges like the stalled implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, he remains hopeful and encouraged by the progress made.

Kimani’s efforts to combat corruption are driven by its severe impact on the country’s development. His Beyond Zero Campaign and the Red Vests Movement, including initiatives like “Red Sundays,” have sought to hold corrupt officials accountable and mobilise public support for anti-corruption measures.

Kimani’s activism has seen significant successes, including mobilising large numbers for protests and fostering a more engaged generation of activists. He views activism as an ongoing revolution, continually evolving to address new challenges and opportunities.

His long-term goal is to build a fair, transparent, and inclusive Kenya. He is committed to mentoring the next generation of activists and leveraging digital media to advance human rights and social justice. By fostering political engagement and informed citizenship, he aims to create a nation where justice and equality are realities for all.

Through his journey, Kimani exemplifies the power of personal experiences in shaping a passionate and effective activist. His work continues to inspire and drive change, reflecting a deep commitment to creating a better future for Kenya.

Wanjiku Kihika is the founder of Tribless Youth. Photo credit: Pool

Wanjiku Kihika, 31: Founder of Tribless Youth

Wanjiku is a prominent figure in Kenyan activism, currently advancing her expertise in cybersecurity at The Cybersecurity Institute. Her academic background is enriched by transformational leadership training with Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung and a collaborative program on Place-Based Leadership for Urban Violence Prevention with the University of Sunderland and the Danish Institute.

These diverse educational experiences underpin her commitment to effecting meaningful social change.

Wanjiku’s path into activism was deeply influenced by her early life in Nakuru, where she witnessed the devastating effects of post-election violence. The trauma of living through such conflicts instilled a persistent fear of recurring tribal politics every five years. This fear, combined with a fervent desire for a more inclusive and issue-based political discourse, led her to establish Tribeless Youth—a platform dedicated to transcending tribal divisions and fostering peaceful political engagement.

Her activism journey began in earnest in 2015, when she encountered a group of passionate youth in Nakuru advocating for a ban on single-use plastic bags through the organisation Street Nakuru. This exposure introduced her to Maskani Nakuru, an informal space for discussions on governance.

Inspired by these early interactions, Wanjiku took the first step towards activism by participating in petitions and campaigns, which highlighted the critical need for youth engagement in demanding governance accountability.

Her education and background has profoundly shaped her approach to activism. The trauma of post-election violence influenced her drive to promote issue-based politics rather than tribalism. Her education in cybersecurity and leadership has equipped her with the tools to navigate complex governance landscapes and leverage digital platforms for advocacy. These helped her shape Tribeless Youth into a formidable force for political and social transformation.

Climate change activism is another key aspect of her multifaceted approach. Her involvement in the campaign to ban single-use plastics highlighted the environmental challenges she observed growing up. Witnessing the detrimental effects of plastic waste on Nakuru’s ecosystems inspired her to drive community action through social media campaigns such as #BanPlasticKE, promoting collective efforts for environmental sustainability.

Gender equality is a cause deeply personal to Wanjiku. Her observations of systemic gender disparities have fuelled her commitment to this issue. Her involvement with youth-led advocacy groups highlighted the marginalisation of women in leadership roles, motivating her to advocate for more inclusive governance. Through Tribeless Youth, she has created platforms for women to lead discussions on accountability and social justice, challenging cultural norms and supporting women’s empowerment.

Corruption has also been a focal point of her activism. Growing up in environments where corruption eroded public trust and diverted resources, she has dedicated herself to advocating for transparency and integrity. Her work with Tribeless Youth includes initiatives that empower young people to demand accountability and combat impunity, reflecting her commitment to fostering a just and equitable society.

Ms Kihika’s activism has achieved notable successes, including advocating for legislative changes, raising public awareness on critical issues, and directly impacting communities. Noteworthy achievements include organising the UWAZI FESTIVAL and engaging in public litigation, which have contributed to significant social progress. Her impact is measured through community feedback, increased public support, and successful collaborations that enhance the effectiveness of her initiatives.

Collaboration is central to Ms Kihika’s activism. Partnering with other activists and organisations amplifies messages, combines resources, and enhances campaign effectiveness. Successful partnerships, such as those for Tribeless Youth events and public litigation, highlight the power of collective action in achieving shared goals.

Youth activism in Kenya is increasingly recognised, with growing public support for initiatives that demand accountability and transparency. Ms Kihika and her peers have effectively utilised both social and traditional media to amplify their messages, address misinformation, and foster informed dialogue. This media engagement has been crucial in increasing the visibility and impact of their work.

Looking to the future, she envisions widespread public participation in governance and a robust system of accountability in Kenya. To sustain and expand her efforts, Tribeless Youth plans to establish an Activism and Art Residency. This initiative will serve as a creative hub for activists and artists, fostering collaboration and innovation to deepen their impact; to build a vibrant community that supports leadership, creativity, and sustained social change.

Wanjiku's journey from a young observer of tribal violence to a leading activist reflects her unwavering dedication to justice and inclusivity. Her work continues to inspire and mobilise others, solidifying her role as a key figure in Kenya’s evolving landscape of activism.

Elvis Mogeni is a distinguished Kenyan journalist and activist whose early life in Nairobi significantly influenced his career and activism. Photo credit: Pool

Elvis Mogeni, 34: Programme Manager and Activist

Known as Jabulani or Jabu among friends, Mogeni is a distinguished journalist and activist whose early life in Nairobi significantly influenced his career and activism. With degrees in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi and Multimedia University, Elvis' journey from an impassioned youth to a committed activist highlights his dedication to social change and justice.

His pivotal moment came in the aftermath of Kenya's 2007 elections, which were marred by severe human rights violations, including unlawful killings and torture. This period of turmoil profoundly affected him, transforming his role from a passive observer to an active advocate against these injustices. Motivated by a desire to effect positive change, he began to confront societal issues directly and resolutely.

His initial foray into activism involved organising and participating in peaceful protests. Methodical and informed, he approached these efforts with a thorough understanding of the issues at hand, demonstrating a direct and strategic approach to problem-solving.

A significant influence on his activism was the story of David Sadera Munyakei, the whistleblower behind the Goldenberg scandal. Munyakei’s bravery in exposing corruption highlighted the power of youth-led initiatives and reinforced Elvis’ dedication to social justice.

Mr Mogeni's academic background in journalism and history has deeply shaped his activism. His interest in the untold stories of figures like Alexander Muge, Wangari Maathai, Timothy Njoya, and Father John Kaiser has been instrumental in moulding his approach to political activism.

Learning from these historical examples has provided him with valuable insights into effective advocacy and the principles of fearless activism. These lessons have guided his efforts to promote transparency and accountability in Kenyan politics.

Environmental issues are another central focus of Mogeni’s work. His personal experiences with plastic pollution have driven his advocacy for climate change solutions. He observes that Kenyans have had a complex relationship with plastic bags, noting that littering often leads to clogged drainages and sewers. Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic about the progress being made and hopes that the momentum for maintaining a clean environment will continue.

A notable achievement in Mr Mogeni’s environmental advocacy was his support for James Wakibia’s campaign against plastic bags, which successfully led to a nationwide ban on single-use plastics. This milestone highlights his commitment to environmental sustainability and the importance of community engagement in environmental protection.

Witnessing gender-based violence, the marginalisation of women, their exclusion from decision-making processes, limited access to sexual and reproductive health services, and harmful practices like FGM have driven him to advocate for gender equity. By leveraging his media and communication skills, he raises awareness and advocates for policy changes aimed at addressing gender disparities and promoting equal opportunities.

Corruption remains a persistent challenge in Kenya, and he has focused on combating it through public engagement and policy advocacy. His experiences have informed his strategies for enhancing transparency and accountability.

Elvis evaluates the impact of his activism through increased public participation, collaboration among activists, and advancements in policy. His successes include engaging marginalised communities through arts and games, and fostering greater transparency and accountability within government institutions.

Collaboration is a cornerstone of his approach. He values the diverse perspectives and collective strength gained from working with other activists and organisations. His partnerships with youth groups and fellow activists have amplified his impact, contributing to more effective social change.

The evolving role of media in activism is evident, with social media now serving as a crucial tool for amplifying messages. He leverages these platforms to raise awareness, mobilise support, and drive policy changes, reflecting the changing landscape of media and public discourse.

Looking ahead, Elvis aims to leverage his skills and knowledge in roles that enhance service delivery and foster innovation. He envisions a Kenya where leaders are selected based on moral integrity rather than tribal affiliations. To sustain and expand his activism, he plans to build alliances with grassroots activists and engage the next generation in advocacy efforts.

Gregory Ochieng known to his peers as Mbunge Aliyepara, is a multifaceted professional whose expertise spans recording and performing arts, crime research, investigative journalism, and boxing training. Photo credit: Pool

Gregory Ochieng Onyango, 29: Spoken Word Artist and Multifaceted Activist

Often known to his peers as Mbunge Aliyepara, Gregory is a multifaceted professional whose expertise spans recording and performing arts, crime research, investigative journalism, and boxing training. His diverse experiences from a young age have profoundly shaped his role as an activist, driven by a deep commitment to advocating for both himself and others.

A key realisation in his journey was understanding the critical need for youth-led social change. He observed that the youth often lack the capacity to engage fully in societal issues, while older generations frequently prioritise their interests and marginalise younger voices.

This insight galvanised him to focus on amplifying youth-related issues and advocating for greater youth involvement in societal reform.

While studying film production at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, one of the units was Media Law, which exposed him to various forums discussing the constitution and high-profile cases, such as election disputes at the Supreme Court. This education has provided him with valuable insights into engaging with legal issues, seeking appropriate legal advice, and navigating complex situations effectively.

Gregory has faced discrimination and marginalisation in various contexts, influenced by his tribal affiliation and regional background. His vocal criticism of certain leaders and government policies has led to setbacks and missed opportunities.

These experiences have given him a profound understanding of the darker aspects of politics, particularly, how corruption undermines societal progress. Notably, he has observed issues such as the mismanagement of bursary allocations, which has significantly impacted his activism and decisions.

He believes that combating corruption effectively requires more than just speaking out and whistleblowing; it also necessitates capacity building and public education. He argues that simply calling out corrupt leaders is insufficient and advocates for efforts to sensitise the public about corruption.

He attributes his successes as an activist to collaborative efforts involving individuals, police officers, and various organisations. A notable achievement he highlights is their successful intervention in halting a local church's attempt to seize land from a school in Nakuru. This effort, which involved considerable public outcry, exemplifies the impact of community-driven activism.

He takes pride in his work addressing police abuses of power, and arbitrary arrests, and educating the public about their rights and legal processes. Gregory is also dedicated to teaching communities how to hold officebearers accountable.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration, he highlights the value of continuous learning from others to ensure accountability and protect rights. Gregory has collaborated with several organisations, including Missing Voices, IPOA, Kenya Police, Tribeless Youths, and Power 254.

In 2022, before the elections, he participated in a week-long seminar organised by government bodies such as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and IPOA. This seminar focused on reporting abuse cases during elections and understanding police command and structure.

Gregory utilises art as a medium to engage with the public, aiming to educate them about their rights and the importance of understanding the Constitution. He notes that public opinion about activists can fluctuate, with varying levels of support or opposition over time.

In the current social media-dominated era, he acknowledges the importance of both traditional and social media in reaching a broader audience. However, he also points out that traditional media can sometimes limit freedom of speech.