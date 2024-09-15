Trump safe after gunshots incident in his vicinity

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe after an incident on Sunday in which two people exchanged gunfire outside his Florida golf club, the New York Post said, citing law enforcement sources.

Trump's campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

"Sources said that Trump was never in danger," the newspaper said. The incident took place outside the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, it added.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months ahead of what looks likely to be highly contested Novemeber 5 election in which he will be pitted against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first shooting of a U.S. president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.