Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs to approve BBI Bill

BBI report Kisii

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister with copies of the BBI report during its presentation at the Kisii State Lodge in October 2020. The two leaders have jointly appealed to MPs to approve the BBI Bill ahead of a crucial vote in Parliament.

Photo credit: Photo | PSCU

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Members of Parliament are divided on whether or not to amend contentious clauses in the BBI Bill.
  • Speaker Justin Muturi has overruled amendments to the Building the Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga have jointly appealed to MPs to approve the Bill to amend the constitution ahead of a crucial vote in Parliament on Thursday.

