It’s D-Day: Fate of BBI Bill to be known today

Muturi and Lusaka

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Patrick Lang'at  &  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • The promoters of the Bill have warned against any attempts by Parliament to amend the document.
  • The biggest issue is whether or not lawmakers can amend a Bill to amend a Constitution by popular initiative.

All eyes will today be on National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka when they are expected to make a ruling on whether or not MPs can amend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill.

