ODM kicks Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo out of key committee

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo addresses mourners at the burial of Mama Keziah Obama in Kegelo village, Siaya County, on May 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Mr Amollo is among MPs who have questioned the creation of 70 new constituencies in the proposed Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Politician Raila Odinga’s ODM party has once again flexed its muscles and removed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo from the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.