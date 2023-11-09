Transport CS Murkomen calls for caution on roads in flooded areas

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has urged motorists and road users to comply with government directives on roads affected by the ongoing heavy rains.

In a statement on Thursday, the CS asked Kenyans to avoid crossing flooded sections of roads. He said his ministry had put in place measures to mitigate losses caused by the floods.

The CS has directed all road agencies to respond promptly to emergencies should they arise.

"I have also appointed the Kenya National Highway Authority to lead the coordination of all interventions to ensure that traffic is restored as soon as possible," said Mr Murkomen.

He said his ministry would use contractors already on the ground to carry out emergency works on the affected roads.

The CS said the ongoing heavy rains, which have caused flooding in some parts of the country, have led to several incidents of flood-related damage to road infrastructure over the past few days and more could happen as the season continues.

"The heavy rains have led to road cut-offs in various areas and sections, disrupting traffic flow due to road washouts and extensive silting, which have rendered some roads impassable," he said.

According to the CS, the rains have wreaked havoc on major roads, with reports of major disruptions in some areas, especially in the North Eastern, Lower Eastern and Coast regions, even leading to deaths in some areas.

"I urge Kenyans to exercise extreme caution when travelling during this rainy season. In particular, children and the vulnerable should avoid unnecessary travel and activities that may expose them to the dangers posed by flooded roads," he added.