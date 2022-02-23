Weatherman warns of flooding as rainy season starts

Floods Nairobi

Motorists drive along a flooded Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. The Met department has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for heavy rains and low temperatures.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of floods, landslides and outbreak of vector-borne diseases with heavy rains expected in most parts of the country as the long rains season starts.

