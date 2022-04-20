Kenha urges patience from motorists on Mombasa Road flooding

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has appealed for patience from motorists over the poor drainage system along Mombasa Road caused by the construction of the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement, Kenha said the final installation of the drainage system is yet to be completed.

This followed an outcry from Mombasa Road users, who said they endure heavy traffic when it rains heavily.

Kenha added that the contractor is working to ensure all other features of the Nairobi Expressway are fixed so as to make the road safe for all motorists.

“The water on the expressway will be properly channelled to designated drainage lines,” Kenha said.

Following heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday, traffic flow on Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway was disrupted because pools of water on the expressway were draining to the lower road, causing severe flooding.

“We regret any inconveniences caused by this occurrence,” Kenha added.

Floodwater pipes

The agency noted that per the road’s design, floodwater will be channelled through pipes downwards.

“In the meantime, the contractor has deployed extra work teams and equipment to focus on all outstanding works including the drainage system – targeting completion before the rains result into peak flows,” the agency stated.

Kenha called on motorists to exercise caution when driving through storm water in the affected areas.

Video clips and pictures shared by motorists showed water being directed from the partially elevated road to the lower one, inconveniencing them.

Last year, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), which is financing and constructing the expressway, will repair the 27km stretch of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way.

The Sh89 billion budget for the entire project, he said, includes repairing the three roads, which are in a deplorable condition.

“During construction, the old road was damaged as the contractor had to do pilling. But the contractor, upon completion, will restore the old road and leave it better than they found it. Everything is done under one budget,” Mr Macharia said.

BRT lane

The CS also disclosed that one lane will be for the bus rapid transport system that is expected to ease traffic in Nairobi.

Motorists and commuters who use Mombasa Road spend hours on end in traffic due to the ongoing construction of the expressway.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of CRBC, and Kenha are expected to start guided tests of the road and installed systems, including automated toll gates, in the coming weeks.

Only selected motorists who work for the government and related agencies that are supporting the construction of the expressway will be allowed to test the new elevated road.

The expressway, with 18.2km on the ground and 8.9km elevated, is a class A, four-lane dual carriageway with an initial design speed of 80km per hour.