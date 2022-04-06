Why you’ll need copy of logbook to register for Nairobi expressway

Motorists who plan to use the nearly complete Nairobi expressway have been urged to register with the company that will run it.

Moja Expressway, a subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), will operate the road for 27 years to recoup through toll fees money spent on building it.

In a notice, Moja Expressway said motorists will need a copy of their logbook to register. They will also require a copy of the national identity card or other ID cards.

Jeanne May Ongiyo, the Public Relations and Communication Manager at Moja Expressway confirmed the list of requirements.

"Yes we are currently only registering the people who we have worked with, but we are not yet open to the public. These are the people who will get the priority to test the highway," she said.

She said that there are three modes of payment the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) and Manual toll collection (MTC), and cash.

"At the moment we do not have a mobile phone type of payment but we will revisit it later. Those paying cash do not need to register. Only those who want to install the OBU are required to register,” she added.

According to Ms Ongiyo, the reason one is required to bring a copy of their logbook is for safety and to make sure that the car matches with On-Board Unit (OBU).

“Once the OBU is installed, it cannot be transferred to another vehicle, hence the need for the logbook while registering.”

Contact person

Companies will require a copy of the certificate of incorporation, company KRA PIN certificate, contact person’s ID card, vehicle logbook and a letter introducing the contact person for the service.

The dual carriageway has 11 interchanges at Mlolongo, Standard Gauge Railway, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass, Capital Centre, Haile Selassie Avenue, Museum Hill, Westlands and James Gichuru Road.

Motorists will require a special toll payment card to use the route. They will need to apply for it by visiting the service centre located at the Nairobi Expressway Plaza on Mombasa Road.

They will fill out a subscriber registration form, present a national ID or passport and a copy of their vehicle’s logbook, and pay a minimum of Sh1,000 (inclusive of VAT).

They will then be issued with an On-Board Unit (OBU), a device to be installed on their vehicle and activated. Next, they will purchase toll points.

“Load toll points into your OBU device, which will be a minimum of Sh2,000 and valid for one year,” says Moja Expressway.

The expressway, with 18.2km on the ground and 8.9km elevated, is a class A, four-lane dual carriageway with an initial design speed of 80km per hour.

The public-private partnership arrangement under which the road was built allows private investors to own infrastructure projects for a given period to recoup their funds before ceding ownership to the State.

Toll charges

The toll charges will be kept in a special fund to finance maintenance of highways and repayment of money used to build other roads by private contractors.

Last month, the government gazetted price charges for using the expressway once the project is opened for public use.

According to Kenya Gazette Notice No. 11326, published on December 31, 2020, the rates at the time ranged between Sh100 and Sh310 for Class Three saloon cars.

According to Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, once the road is completed, motorists are expected to pay between Sh100 and Sh1,550 in toll charges, depending on the size of the vehicle and the distance covered.

The charges will be dollar-based to cushion the Chinese operator from exchange rate losses and those who opt to use it will need to purchase a special toll payment card.

Funding the highway

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the parent firm of CRBC, which is funding the highway, has almost finished installing booths, Mr Macharia said in February.

Toll roads can be confusing for motorists from countries where they’re not common.

A toll road is a highway, or section of it, where the user pays a fee for its upkeep and maintenance. Often, toll roads tend to be faster and less congested routes.

Toll road types vary from country to country. Some countries have electronic toll roads, while others have traditional ‘person in a booth’ ones. And others have a mixture of electronic toll roads that use tickets or transponders and manned booths.

Kenya will use the electronic toll road version.

Motorcycles, bicycles, scooters and tuktuks will not be allowed to access the highway. Also prohibited are pedestrians and skaters.