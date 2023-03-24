CS Murkomen moves to fix Nairobi roads as floods wreak havoc

The Transport ministry on Friday announced measures it will take to keep motorists safe and ensure smooth traffic flow, as heavy rains pound the capital, Nairobi, and other parts of the country.

Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen's statement came as several roads within Nairobi County and across the country were rendered impassible by heavy rains.

In the capital, among the parts affected are Mombasa Road (A8), specifically the Bunyala Road roundabout, the Nyayo Stadium roundabout, Capital Centre and the Imara Daima road section outside Imara M,all.

To prevent further suffering and destruction, the CS instructed road agencies including the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to immediately unclog drainage systems along Mombasa Road and other areas.

The CS noted that the floods were occasioned by the sketchy construction of roads beneath the Nairobi Expressway.

He said Mombasa Road, which was damaged during the expressway's construction, will be repaired.

“We have already enlisted the services of contractors to begin repair works along Mombasa Road, which was badly damaged when the Expressway was being constructed," Mr Murkomen said.

He added: “The work is expected to be completed in one and a half years. In the meantime, even as we complete the contractual protocols with the incoming contractors, KeNHA has put in place measures to unclog the drainage systems thereof.”

The minister further asked motorists to exercise caution in flooded zones to avoid injuries and accidents.

“The ministry is committed to offering long-term solutions to deal with the issue of flooding on our roads, through proper designing of our roads and unclogging of existing drainage systems among others," he said.

Other parts affected by the flooding include Thika Highway (Ngara, Fig Tree area), Enterprise Road in Industrial Area, the Nairobi central business district and Maai Mahiu Road.

Motorists using Maai Mahiu Road were stranded for hours on Thursday after the road was blocked by debris due to heavy rains in the area.