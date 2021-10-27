Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri
Tobiko: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri benefited from Kiambu forest land

By  Samwel Owino

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is among individuals allegedly involved in the grabbing of Kiambu forest land, a parliamentary committee heard yesterday.

