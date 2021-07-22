Murdered conservationist Joannah Stutchbury’s son had feared for her safety

Thindigua, Kiambu County

DCI officers at the scene in Thindigua, Kiambu County where conservationist Joannah Stutchbury was shot and killed. Police have revealed that a son of Ms Stutchbury had shared with them his concerns about her safety in relation to her work.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The police are reluctant to say whether they have identified any suspects in the murder of conservationist Joannah Stutchbury that occurred last Thursday evening at her home in Kiambu.

