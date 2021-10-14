Keriako Tobiko
Keriako Tobiko has the names of grabbers of Kiambu forest land

By  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • Mr Tobiko said Ms Stutchbury was simply doing her work of protecting the environment.
  • He told senators that his ministry has been in touch with the family of Ms Stutchbury.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko has promised to name within two weeks individuals who have grabbed part of the Kiambu forest, where conservationist Joannah Stutchbury was killed.

