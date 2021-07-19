Pathologist reveals how conservationist Joannah Stutchbury died

Conservationist Joannah Stutchbury was shot six times in the head and upper limbs and died from excessive bleeding, a postmortem has revealed.

A post-mortem conducted Monday by Chief Government pathologist Johansen Oduor showed the 64-year-old environmentalist was shot six times — three times in the head and three in upper limbs.

This revelation contradicts the initial testimony by witnesses who reported they heard three gunshots during the incident that occurred last Thursday.

She was attacked some 150 metres from her home in Mushroom Gardens Estate, Kiambu County as she returned from lunch.

Two of the bullets hit her left upper limb and one her right hand.

Dr Johansen said the bullet wounds on her upper limbs indicated that she tried to fight off her killers.

She was shot at close range as there was gun powder deposits on her flesh, a process known as tattooing, the pathologist explained.

Ms Stutchbury suffered a fractured skull, and a bullet track was found in the brain. She also had a fractured jaw and a few missing teeth on her right jaw.

Speaking after the autopsy, Kiambu East Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Dennis Wekesa said police were following some leads in the murder probe. The detective, however, declined to comment on claims that a Nakuru- based legislator was involved in the murder, saying the matter was under investigation.

Some conservationists have blamed Ms Stutchbury's execution on her firm stand against excision of Kiambu forests by private developers.

She was reportedly constantly threatened by developers who wanted to construct a road in the forest to access some plots.

Amnesty International Executive Director Irungu Houghton urged the government to expedite the investigations into the murder and bring the perpetrators to book.

A virtual memorial service to celebrate the life of Ms Stutchbury, organised by her fellow conservationists, is scheduled for Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The public has been invited to the ceremony virtually through Zoom meeting details — www.zoom.us . ID 852 6704 1053