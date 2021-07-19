Pathologist reveals how conservationist Joannah Stutchbury died

Joannah Stutchbury murder scene

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are pictured on July 16, 2021 at the scene in Thindigua, Kiambu County, where conservationist Joannah Stutchbury was shot and killed.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Stutchbury suffered a fractured skull, and a bullet track was found in the brain. She also had a fractured jaw and a few missing teeth on her right jaw.

Conservationist Joannah Stutchbury was shot six times in the head and upper limbs and died from excessive bleeding, a postmortem has revealed.

