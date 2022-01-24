Tips to protect young people from negative peer pressure

Peer pressure

Research shows lack of self-belief, low self-esteem and one's self mistrust makes people easily influenced by others.

By  Wafula Meshack

Journalism student

Rongo University

What you need to know:

  • Peer pressure is when you do something because you want to feel accepted and valued by your friends.
  • This influence can be spoken or unspoken, direct or indirect, positive or negative and more prevalent among the youth.

In both primary and secondary school, I learned about the peer pressure phenomenon.

