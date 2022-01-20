These elections, young people should write a different script

Voter registration

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials register students of the University of Nairobi (UoN) as voters on October 13, 2021 during the launch of a voter registration drive in institutions of Higher Learning held at UoN Towers. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Alfonce Micah Yano

What you need to know:

  • Maybe it’s time we changed the script and wrote a different story of young people in leadership.
  • It’s high time the society exploited the latent potential in the younger generation.

There are beguiling thoughts that come with idleness and boredom. We are told that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, but the devil in me always drives me to write.

