The road to hell is paved with shortcuts, search for ‘soft life’

If you want be successful in life, work hard for it and always avoid shortcuts.

By  Felistus Mambo

Journalism student

Jodan College of Technology

  • Many people, the youth especially, love cutting corners and the majority end up regretting.
  • A lot of people have regretted taking shortcuts and you don’t have to add to that statistic.

A shortcut is a quick way of doing or achieving something. Many people, the youth especially, love cutting corners and the majority end up regretting.

