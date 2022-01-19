The road to hell is paved with shortcuts, search for ‘soft life’

A shortcut is a quick way of doing or achieving something. Many people, the youth especially, love cutting corners and the majority end up regretting.

In colleges, universities, city estates and even in villages, I have witnessed young girls and boys enter into relationships with old men and women for money.

Blinded by quick riches and the so-called “soft life”, many young people have ended up compromising their morals and ruining their lives. The truth is that, unless he or she is your relative, no man or woman is going to provide for you for free. Not for long.

There is always a price to pay in the form of exploitation and even ruin.

We have lost many young people who, otherwise, had bright futures to these cross-generational sexual relationships.

The media is awash with stories of campus girls stabbed in love triangles as others commit suicide and contract diseases.

But why shortcuts? Why are you always taking the easy way out? Don’t you think that you are capable of doing great things? Don’t you believe and trust in yourself?

Pursue your goal

If you want be successful in life, work hard for it and always avoid shortcuts.

You have to sweat, be uncomfortable and put in long hours and sacrifice to get there.

I look up to Mark Zuckerberg’s idea of creating Facebook. Yes, the guy must have been intelligent but his breakthrough did not come in a day or hours.

Like him, you have to constantly pursue your goal, try for years to achieve what you want in life.

A lot of people have regretted taking shortcuts and you don’t have to add to that statistic.

They look back and wish they would have done things differently but they often find that it’s too late.

If you are in this group, don’t lose hope because you still have a chance to get it right.

Start a fresh life and forget about the past. The best things in life take time, determination and focus. So start right now and don’t settle or other give up.

It’s my hope that you will make the right decisions in life today.

The writer studies journalism and mass communication at Jodan College of Technology.