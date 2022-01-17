Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder; look in the mirror

The quest for a perfect body is giving many people sleepless nights. This is the direct result of our insidious culture of body-shaming.

People watch their weight and shape simply because they desire to make a good impression.

They refer to others as “that tall girl” or “that fat man”, descriptors that are hateful and exclusionary.

Body shaming refers to the act of negatively judging someone based on their physical appearance. Impressionable teenage girls are especially susceptible to emotional bullying. Society expects girls to be slender and lightweight. Now, what happens to the self-image of young girls who lack “the perfect figure”?

Already insecure about their bodies, they get hurt a lot when people start making fun of their “big” physiques. Many get stressed to the extent of developing depression.

At the beginning of the year, many people set physical fitness as one of their New Year resolutions because they do not feel comfortable with their physical appearances.

Self-love

They may be comfortable on a personal level but they worry about how other people perceive them. A good body image boosts self-esteem, which increases confidence. Our mental health is often affected by body shaming.

Even though opinions should neither matter nor define someone, notions such as men are supposed to have a “six pack” are slowly wrecking people from within.

For those suffering due to body shaming, there are several steps you could take to protect your health and sanity. First, accept your body the way it is. It's sad to know that people who experience body shaming hide from the world.

Secondly, take responsibility and be accountable for your looks. You need to be proud no matter what. You also need to be kind to yourself. Try and practise some self-love every day.

And, to stop your attackers, take control of what happens in your social media platforms.

Block, unfollow and just “cancel” all those haters. They do not deserve to be in your social circles.

Wangari, 20, studies journalism at Moi University.