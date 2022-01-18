What university students spend their Helb cash on

The money we get from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) is critical as it affords poor students an equal opportunity to learn.

The cash is supposed to be disbursed to students’ accounts at the beginning of the semester. Sometimes, it delays.

Every year, high school leavers apply for Helb with the hope of getting the loan to fund their university education, but many are usually left out and have to try their luck the next time.

However, for successful students, the notification ping when the money hits the bank account is the most exhilarating sound ever. But how do students spend this cash? Are they worthy getting this loan? Let’s take a look at how most students spend their Helb money.

Paying fees: As expected, most students spend their money on tuition fees. Sh8,000 is automatically sent to the university bank accounts.

Accommodation: Students pay for accommodation in hostels both on and off campus, as well as rental units outside the university.

Luxuries: This applies to female students who feel the need to change their wardrobe every now and then due to peer pressure, personal interests, and so on. For male students, they spend their cash engaging in many activities like games, gambling, traveling, and buying presents such as dresses and ornaments to impress their girls.

Leisure: This is where most of the money is used. Students are young people who love the good times. They spend their cash in clubs and hotels, making merry with their friends. Some students apply for Helb without the knowledge of their parents and guardians and use it to fund their expensive lifestyles as their parents sort out tuition fees.

With this in consideration, students are therefore advised that, if they desire to be successful, as soon as parents and local bursary funds settle their school expenses, it is prudent that they start out something of their own.

This could be opening up a small business to ensure a continuous flow of money once the Helb loan is exhausted.

Kadala Purity is a student Rongo University.