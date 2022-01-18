What university students spend their Helb cash on

Moi University students

Moi University students demonstrate in the streets of Eldoret over delays to release Helb funds on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Kadala Purity

Student

Rongo University

What you need to know:

  • Some female students feel the need to change their wardrobe every now and then due to peer pressure.
  • Male students spend their cash in gambling, traveling and for showering their girlfriends with gifts.

The money we get from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) is critical as it affords poor students an equal opportunity to learn.

