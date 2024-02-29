Raila Odinga

The draft rule that could lock Raila Odinga out of AU top job

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to the 2018 decision, the next commission chairperson should come from the eastern African region.
  • Yet the draft rule change says countries must not hog positions to allow peers from the neighbourhood to enjoy the opportunity.

