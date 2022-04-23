Student who topped 16-year-olds category did KCPE while in class 7

Brenda Cherotich from Kipsigis Girls School in Kericho county who is the leading candidate in the 16 years bracket in the country sat for her KCPE examinations while in class 7.

Cherotich who dreams of joining the University of Nairobi to pursue medicine was ranked number 10 countrywide after scoring 87.066 marks in the exams announced on Saturday by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

"I scored 377 Bureti Junior Academy four years ago and I focused on being one of the top students in secondary school. I am glad I have come top of my class in the region and got a mention nationally" Cherotich says.

Parents and teachers celebrate Brenda Cherotich at the Kipsigis Girls High School in Kericho County. Brenda was the best 16-year-old candidate in KCSE 2021 Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

Cherotich was joined by teachers parents and students in a celebration at the school.

Another student Ian Kiprotich from Bomet county scored an A with 84 points in each subject from Kapsabet Boys' high School.

In a rare feat, he scored 84 points in each of the subjects- English, Kiswahili, Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Geography and CRE.

"I want to pursue software engineering at the University as that is my favorite field. I am already doing a short course on that line which I enrolled in during the holidays" Kiprotich said.

The candidate had been one of the top students in his class from one to four.