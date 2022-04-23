List of 2021 KCSE top candidates

Jeriel Ndeda Odero is the top student in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Ndeda, a student at Mang’u High School, scored an A of 87.16 points.

In the results released on Saturday April 23 by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Ndeda was followed by Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance High School while Job Ngara of Mang’u High School was third. Reuben Osoro Branton of Kapsabet Boys was the best special needs candidate with 83.489.

A total of 831,015 candidates registered for the examination which were administered at 10,413 centres.

Here is a list of the 2021 KCSE exam top students:

Best performing students overall:

1. Jeriel Ndeda Obura    87.167 (Mang’u High School)

2. Mukuha Timothy Kamau          87.139 (Alliance High School

3. Job Ngara       87.116 (Mang'u High School)

4. Chege David Kamau    87.104 (St Joseph’s Boys High School)

5. Ramadhan Musa Tepo               87.103 (Kitale Light Academy)

6. Muendo Cicily Mutheu             87.086 (The Kenya High School)

7. Ian Mwai Toyota          87.084 (Kakamega School)

8.  Pita Shekinah Wise    87.079 (The Kenya High School)

9.  Mshindi Daniel Ouma               87.076 (Light Academy)

10.  Brenda Cherotich    87.066 (Kipsigis Girls' High School)

11. 2 Mugane Job Ngatia               87.064 (Strathmore School)

12.  Pretie Arion                87.059 (Kapsabet Boys High School)

13.  Mutethya Caleb Ngumbau   87.057 (Mang’u High School)

14.  Abiyah Melanie Nelima         87.047 (The Kenya High School)

15.  Maina Millicent Wamuru      87.04 (The Kenya High School)

Best overall special needs candidates:

1. Reuben Osoro Branton            83.489 (Kapsabet Boys)

2. Agot Saulo Olango      83.294 (Maranda High)

3. Otieno Omondi Stanley            80.414 (Maseno School)

4. Mburugu Ian Mutethia             79.326 (Mang’u High School)

5. Precious Zawadi Machuka       79.326 (Moi Girls’ High School - Eldoret)

6. Gatluak Gai Deng        79.204 (Chesamisi Boys High School)

7. Kimiri Peter Kamau    78.289 (Nyandarua High School)

8. Momanyi Bonface      78.284 (Nyambaria High School)

9. Okoth Stanley Otieno 77.156 (St. Joseph’s Rapogi)

10. John Mutugu Chege77.069 (S.A. High School for the Blind)

11. Awoi Imoit Bethwel 76.184 (Maranda High)

12. Siyad Salah  Abdi       76.11 (Bushra High School)

13. Frank Momanyi         75.163 (Kanga High)

14. Mang’ang’a Collins Marwa 75.099 (Tarang’anya Boys High School)

15. Senteu Joshua Mokoi              74.949 (Kiambu High School)

Best performing candidates in Sub-County Schools per region:

1. Anthony Njuguna Muhoro     84.634 (Kiamaina Secondary School – Rift Valley)

2. Owino Eric      83.71 (Akoko Secondary School – Nyanza)

3. Karwitha Clinton Mutwiri         81.449 (Angaine Mixed Day Secondary – Eastern)

4. Achesa Alukoti Dillan  81.237 (Matunda S. A Secondary School – Western)

5. Ndiangui Frank Wagura            79.439 (St. James Kiaritha Secondary School – Central)

6. Mulei Kevin   79.213 (Dandora Secondary School – Nairobi)

7. M’Kirima Denis Mwamburi     78.246 (St Charles Lwanga Secondary School – Coast)

8. Ronald Kipkoech          74.943 (Kiplabotwa Secondary School – North Eastern)

