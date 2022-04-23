List of 2021 KCSE top candidates

Jeriel Ndeda Odero is the top student in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

Ndeda, a student at Mang’u High School, scored an A of 87.16 points.

In the results released on Saturday April 23 by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, Ndeda was followed by Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance High School while Job Ngara of Mang’u High School was third. Reuben Osoro Branton of Kapsabet Boys was the best special needs candidate with 83.489.

A total of 831,015 candidates registered for the examination which were administered at 10,413 centres.

Here is a list of the 2021 KCSE exam top students:

Best performing students overall:

1. Jeriel Ndeda Obura 87.167 (Mang’u High School)

2. Mukuha Timothy Kamau 87.139 (Alliance High School

3. Job Ngara 87.116 (Mang'u High School)

4. Chege David Kamau 87.104 (St Joseph’s Boys High School)

5. Ramadhan Musa Tepo 87.103 (Kitale Light Academy)

6. Muendo Cicily Mutheu 87.086 (The Kenya High School)

7. Ian Mwai Toyota 87.084 (Kakamega School)

8. Pita Shekinah Wise 87.079 (The Kenya High School)

9. Mshindi Daniel Ouma 87.076 (Light Academy)

10. Brenda Cherotich 87.066 (Kipsigis Girls' High School)

11. 2 Mugane Job Ngatia 87.064 (Strathmore School)

12. Pretie Arion 87.059 (Kapsabet Boys High School)

13. Mutethya Caleb Ngumbau 87.057 (Mang’u High School)

14. Abiyah Melanie Nelima 87.047 (The Kenya High School)

15. Maina Millicent Wamuru 87.04 (The Kenya High School)

Best overall special needs candidates:

1. Reuben Osoro Branton 83.489 (Kapsabet Boys)

2. Agot Saulo Olango 83.294 (Maranda High)

3. Otieno Omondi Stanley 80.414 (Maseno School)

4. Mburugu Ian Mutethia 79.326 (Mang’u High School)

5. Precious Zawadi Machuka 79.326 (Moi Girls’ High School - Eldoret)

6. Gatluak Gai Deng 79.204 (Chesamisi Boys High School)

7. Kimiri Peter Kamau 78.289 (Nyandarua High School)

8. Momanyi Bonface 78.284 (Nyambaria High School)

9. Okoth Stanley Otieno 77.156 (St. Joseph’s Rapogi)

10. John Mutugu Chege77.069 (S.A. High School for the Blind)

11. Awoi Imoit Bethwel 76.184 (Maranda High)

12. Siyad Salah Abdi 76.11 (Bushra High School)

13. Frank Momanyi 75.163 (Kanga High)

14. Mang’ang’a Collins Marwa 75.099 (Tarang’anya Boys High School)

15. Senteu Joshua Mokoi 74.949 (Kiambu High School)

Best performing candidates in Sub-County Schools per region:

1. Anthony Njuguna Muhoro 84.634 (Kiamaina Secondary School – Rift Valley)

2. Owino Eric 83.71 (Akoko Secondary School – Nyanza)

3. Karwitha Clinton Mutwiri 81.449 (Angaine Mixed Day Secondary – Eastern)

4. Achesa Alukoti Dillan 81.237 (Matunda S. A Secondary School – Western)

5. Ndiangui Frank Wagura 79.439 (St. James Kiaritha Secondary School – Central)

6. Mulei Kevin 79.213 (Dandora Secondary School – Nairobi)

7. M’Kirima Denis Mwamburi 78.246 (St Charles Lwanga Secondary School – Coast)