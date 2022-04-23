Best performing KCSE student from sub-county schools speaks

The best-performing student in Sub- County Schools in the just-released Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, KCSE, Anthony Njuguna Muhoro had initially been admitted to St Partrick’s Iten after scoring 363 in his KCPE examinations.

However, due to financial challenges, Njuguna transferred to a day school- Kiamaina Secondary School in Nakuru County, after one year.

Njuguna who attained a mean grade of A with 84.63 marks in the examinations says that the journey was not easy at the day- school either.

Teachers and parents celebrate Anthony Njuguna Muhoro at Kiamaina Secondary School in Nakuru County Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“I had to request the school administration to allow me to board in school because the environment at home was not conducive for my studies,” he says.

Due to the cold and the hostile environment in the school which is not designed to accommodate students, Njuguna had to return home and contend with the situation at home.

"The journey has not been easy; I have struggled to get where I am now. I knew I will pass but was not expecting to lead in the Sub-County category,” he said, without disclosing details of the situation at home.

Njuguna wants to pursue medicine and says that he has always wanted to be a doctor since he was young.

Kiamaina Secondary School Principal, John Chege said Njuguna was a focused, dedicated and hardworking student despite his humble background.

He said that Njuguna’s performance had shown that students can attain whatever grade they dream of, no matter what school they attend.