Nairobi Expressway

Spotlight on Uhuru programmes as many are investigated by Parliament, cancelled altogether or referred to DCI

An aerial view of the Nairobi Expressway. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The latest is Sh6.3 billion maize subsidy programme that the National Assembly has referred to the DCI. 
  • The National Assembly Agriculture Committee has been looking into the maize subsidy since last year when it emerged that the programme actually never served its intended purpose despite being allocated huge amounts of money.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Strange link between Jowie and Monica’s brother revealed

    Joseph Irungu

  2. PREMIUM Fears of officers getting drunk with power in illicit alcohol crackdown

    Rigathi Gachagua

  3. PREMIUM Chakava: Celebrated Kenya’s publisher who dared where no one else would go

  4. PREMIUM The referendum dilemma facing Raila, Ruto team

    Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja bipartisan talks teams