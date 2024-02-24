Uhuru and Ruto

Emergency spending? Audit report reveals how Uhuru, Ruto ‘wasted’ taxpayers’ Sh147bn

Then-President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and his then-Deputy William Ruto during a Jubilee Party rally at Kasarani Stadium. 

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most projects had no supporting documents, no legal framework for implementation.
  • Report reveals how the Executive exploited a lacuna in law to incur expenditure between 2013 and 2023.
  • The special audit report has revealed how some of the projects where billions were withdrawn from the exchequer to fund, either stalled or did not serve the intended purpose.

