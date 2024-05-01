kitengela floods

From drought hell to flood horrors

Flooded homes are seen here in Kitengela after a seasonal river bursts it banks on May 1, 2024. Red Cross rescued at least 100 people from the floodwater.

Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Floods leave us with mattresses or pans to carry, and the patriarch’s bicycle can’t serve as a boat.
  • While droughts and wars eventually collect people at some point, floods scatter them.

