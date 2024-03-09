New Mitihani House

Kenyans fork out Sh663 billion on stalled projects

New Mitihani House in South C. Construction of the building began more than 36 years ago, the National Treasury told Parliamentarians.

Photo credit: Billy Ogada| Nation Media Group
By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The delayed or abandoned projects strewn across the country have consumed Sh124,001,568,687.
  • The stalled projects date back to 2006 during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration

