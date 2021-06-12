Sh27 billion ‘set aside’ for finished project

SGR Nairobi-Naivasha Phase 2A project

Chinese workers stand on a track of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) before the Presidential Inspection of the SGR Nairobi-Naivasha Phase 2A project in Nairobi, on June 23, 2018.

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP
By  Peter Mburu

  • According to the 2021/22 budget read on Thursday, Sh27 billion was allocated for the Nairobi-Naivasha Phase two line.

The government will be spending more than Sh30 billion in the next financial year on railway projects, including on upgrading, maintaining and paying pending bills for some lines, amid confusion on allocations for some projects that were completed and officially launched.

