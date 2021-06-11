Sh294bn to tighten security ahead of next year’s polls

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i inspects a guard of honour on December 16, 2019, during a passout parade of police officers who underwent a standardisation course at the Kiganjo police college.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Yatani’s budget has been seen to prioritise allocation to ensure a peaceful poll.
  • The Judiciary gets the short end of the stick with as the annual budgetary allocation continues to receive cuts.

With slightly over a year to the General Election, the government has prioritised having a peaceful poll over other justice and governance matters.

