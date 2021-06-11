Covid-19 vaccination
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Puzzle of missing Sh1.2bn in budget for new health workers

logo (2)
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Nasibo Kabale  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • Last year, the Health ministry hired 1,000 interns to work in various health establishments in the country as it grappled with the pandemic.
  • The interns risk losing their jobs since there is no money directed to paying them specifically in the new financial year.

Despite the allocation of Sh1.2 billion by Treasury for the hiring of more health workers in the coming financial year, a National Assembly analysis of the 2021/22 financial budget estimate reveals that the funds “cannot be traced”.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.