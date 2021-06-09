Photo | PSCU

Business

Prime

Concern as Big Four projects slide down Uhuru’s priority list

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Big Four agenda were centred on healthcare, decent housing and job-creation through manufacturing.
  • The Jubilee administration sought to build 500,000 housing units by 2022, a target likely to be missed as only a paltry 1,700 have been built.


Touted as the projects that will cement President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy as he leaves office after serving two terms, the pillars of the Big Four agenda are slipping down on his administration’s priority list, dimming hopes that he will fulfil his promises to Kenyans.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME New frontier for inseminators

  2. Love for exotic fruits pays off for seedlings farmer

  3. Simple ways to boost your fibre intake

  4. World Bank approves Sh80.2bn Kenya loan

  5. PRIME Debt-ridden Multiple Hauliers stares at liquidation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.