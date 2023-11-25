Several dead, roads closed as floods cause more havoc

A dark cloud hung over the Mutyambua region in Makueni County yesterday after a swollen River Muooni swept away seven villagers on Thursday night as details about them emerged.

Their relatives identified three bodies recovered in Ndivuni and Kavete villages, about 40 and 60 kilometres respectively downstream, dimming any hopes of finding the others alive.

Urbanus Kyalo, the county fire officer who led the rescue and recovery mission, said the bodies of Agnes Munyao, Rhoda Kimunduu and Mwikali Ndunga were recovered and identified by their relatives at Makindu Sub-County Hospital mortuary. Esther Mutaiti, Emma Mulei, Dorcas Mutuku and Jimmy Nguku were still missing, he added.

The seven were part of a larger group that was returning home after a meeting with First Lady Rachel Ruto at Kasarani in Nairobi. On reaching Kavuthu township, sources said, a team of nine people who were determined to cross to the Mutyambua side ignored warnings that the river had swollen following a downpour.

“The nine held hands and started to wade through the raging waters. We responded swiftly and rescued two of them who fell into the river. The rest turned down our concerted efforts to rescue them. They claimed we were out to sacrifice them.

They had perched on a tree trunk floating in the middle of the river after being overwhelmed. A sudden swelling of the river engulfed them before sweeping them away as we watched from the banks helplessly,” said Mathew Mutiso, one of the local swimmers who had offered to help.

As Kenya Red Cross and county officials extended the rescue operation up to 100 kilometres downstream yesterday, villagers who were still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy at Kavuthu milled around the point where their friends, relatives and neighbours had attempted to cross the river.

Their hopes of finding their loved ones alive faded as the day wore out. This was the latest drowning accident at the seasonal river, which bursts its banks during rainy seasons. “The government should instal a bridge across this river to avert such accidents,” Peter Muthini said.

A woman with a child wades through a flooded Bura-Garisa highway. Photo credit: Stephen Oduor | Nation Media Group

The Nairobi-Garissa highway has been washed away in four parts, with floods now threatening to sweep away the bridge at Farabarow, 30km from Garissa town. Whereas the Garisss-Mombasa highway would have served as an alternative route, flash floods on Thursday morning swept away the road at Dukanotu, 45km from Garissa County, hence ending the dream of entry or exit.

Hundreds of motorists and passengers had to turn back. Buses from Lamu, Garsen, Hola, and Bura were forced to return with their passengers.

"I left home at 5am. I was going to Nairobi to attend to a patient I have at the Kenyatta National Hospital. I didn't see this coming," said Hawaa Mohammed, a passenger.

Parents are worried that their children, who have been sitting the KCSE exam, may not make it back home as the crisis deepens.

The Nairobi- Garissa highway has been broken into three sections at Faraborow, Arer and Tula, and the bridge at Tula currently hangs on to slim hopes. Hundreds of trucks ferrying food have parked on the road, snarling 6km to exchange goods with trucks across. More than 100 buses ferrying people have been affected, forcing passengers to alight and wait for the water to subside before they can swim across.

"I have come so far and cannot just go back. I will wait here until I can cross later on, others have managed it, so shall I, "said Hawaa Salim, a stranded passenger.

Paul Mwendwa, a truck driver, notes that if the situation does not settle early enough, he will lose goods worth Sh7.3 million. "I have perishable goods here with me, and they are headed for Hola and Lamu. This is my second day in this struggle, I may have to go back, but it still will be a loss," he said.

Towns in Tana River have also not been spared as floodwaters keep rising towards Hola town. Kone-Hola road has been swept away and residents are using canoes to access Hola town. Residents of four villages in the Hola Irrigation Scheme have been marooned by the water that is believed to be flowing from Kitui County and the Ewaso Nyiro River.

Roads executive Stephen Wachira said the road into Hola town faces the same fate, as floodwaters are flowing over the tarmac.

Kenya National Highways Authority has since closed down the highways through Hola and Garissa, marking them a danger.

In Isiolo, six people from Burat and Ngaremara wards have died from flood-related accidents in the last three weeks, with the latest incident involving two relatives happening at the Ngaremara trading centre on Wednesday night.

The two, Francis Mangile and Alice Aule, were swept away by raging waters while crossing a swollen stream, moments after a downpour.

County Police Commander Hassan Barua told the Saturday Nation that their bodies were recovered Thursday morning under the Ngaremara Bridge along the Isiolo-Moyale highway. Investigations into the incident were underway. “An autopsy will reveal the actual cause of their death because we cannot confidently say it is out of drowning,” Mr Barua said.

Reports indicated that another person who had accompanied the two manoeuvred through the raging waters but suffered minor injuries allegedly caused by floating debris.

Two more people, including an old man, recently drowned in the area.

In Mombasa County, three staff are feared dead after they drowned around the Makupa roundabout. County Police Commander Stephen Matu led a recovery mission by a multi-agency team. County chief fire officer Ibrahim Basafar said the three were unclogging a manhole in Makupa roundabout. According to eyewitnesses, six men entered the manhole.

“Three were rescued, but the three got stuck,” said Saidi Abdhalla.

The 5.30pm incident resulted in a heavy traffic jam along Jomo Kenyatta and Lumumba avenues.



