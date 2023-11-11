Floods wreak havoc in Tana River

Residents of Mororo in Tana River County are now reeling from the effects of the rains after the swollen River Tana burst its banks and flooded their homes.

River Tana, which forms the border between Garissa and Tana River counties, has displaced many residents living near the river.

“Water started flowing into our houses at about 10pm, and by 2am there was water everywhere. Our children have been out in the cold since then,” Ms Rukia Golo said.

According to the residents, rainfall in upper eastern has caused flooding of River Tana downstream.

“We are suffering from the effects of rainfall in Meru and Ukambani, it has not rained heavily in Garissa and Tana River to cause this problem,” Mr Ali Bakuya said.

Homes and churches flooded in Mororo, Tana River County on November 10, 2023.The swollen Tana River has burst its banks. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

Several churches and mosques in the area are also affected, with the buildings and compounds filled with water.

“I have been forced to move out of my house in Mororo but I don't know where to go next. I stay here because the houses are cheap and close to Garissa town where I do menial work,” said Mr Bakuya.

Putting their lives at risk

Most of the victims are now camping along the road, putting their lives at risk.

“The road is narrow and there are many vehicles and motorcycles. We are risking being knocked down by speeding motorcyclists,” he said.

The lack of mosquito nets is putting the victims at risk of contracting malaria, while the flooding is also putting them at risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

“All our pit latrines are filled up. We are at risk of suffering from cholera,” said Ms Rehema Ali.

Several schools, including Hatata Primary, are also flooded.

“We are yet to get any aid from either the government or well-wishers. Our lives are at risk,” she said.

In Garissa, the flooding has affected Bula Sheikh and Windsor villages, while in Tana River County, Mororo, Bukayu and Ziwani are submerged.