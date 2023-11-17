One dead, hundreds displaced as heavy rains pound Mombasa

One person has been confirmed dead in Kilifi county, hundreds have been displaced and roads cut off in different parts of the Coast region due to ongoing rains.

In the Majajani area in Kilifi County, one person died after he was covered by debris from his house which collapsed while he was asleep on Thursday night.

A relative, Mr Sammy Kashindo, said the deceased had earlier been warned against sleeping in the house which had developed cracks as a result of ongoing rains.

"We asked him not to sleep in the house that had shown signs of collapsing. We told him to accompany his family and go to sleep at his grandchildren's place. He told us that traditions did not allow him to sleep there. We woke up and found him dead in the house that had crumbled," said Mr Kashindo.

Transport paralysed on Likoni-Lungalunga highway after river burst its banks

In different parts of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Tana River counties, hundreds of people have been displaced by floods following heavy downpour in the last three days.

In Pandanguo and Jima villages in Witu Division of Lamu West, at least 3000 families are staring at imminent starvation after the main road in the area was cut off by floods following heavy rains.

Pandanguo and Jima villages border the dense Boni forest. The villages are occupied by the Boni minority community.

The Pandanguo-Witu road is the only connection to Witu town from the two interior villages where residents usually purchase commodities, including foodstuff for their daily use.

A woman wades through a flooded path on her way to hospital in Bombolulu, Mombasa County following heavy rains on November 16, 2023. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Following heavy rains this week, the 21-kilometre road has been cut off and swept away at Ziwa La Kiboko section. Now residents of Pandanguo and Jima villages cannot cross over to Witu and vice versa.

Boni minority community spokesperson, Ali Sharuti called on the county and national government as well as well-wishers, including the Kenya Red Cross Society to provide humanitarian assistance for the affected families.

Mr Sharuti said the residents in the two villages are also at risk of contracting water-borne diseases.

He urged the government and well-wishers to donate mosquito nets and water treatment equipment to prevent infection.

NTV Senior cameraman Karim Rajan wades though a flooded path in Bombolulu, Mombasa County. Several parts of the county have experienced flooding following heavy rains. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"The floods have cut off our Pandanguo-Witu road. We can't go shopping in Witu town as is the norm. Most of the families here have run out of food and can't restock since they can't travel to Witu town for the same. I'm asking the government to provide us with humanitarian aid,” said Mr Sharuti.

In Mombasa, the Kenya Red Cross had to deploy boats to evacuate residents of Bombolulu and Kisauni whose houses were submerged by flood waters.

Kenya Red Cross deploys boats to evacuate flood victims in Kisauni

“Mtwapa area is flooded and some roads are impassable. There is currently no emergency plan and yet the rains are continuing,” said Khadija Musa, a resident of Utange.

David Jomeli, a civil engineer, has blamed both national and county governments for not enforcing laws to prevent construction of structures along sewerage lines.

“In Kisauni, some houses are built on riparian land. It happens that now we have rain and the sewage systems are not functional. It means the engineers from the county and national government failed to warn people not to build there,” said Eng Jomeli.

A section of Utange area in Mombasa County where hundreds of residents have been displaced by heavy rains. Photo credit: Courtesy

“We do not have a sewer system in Mombasa. We use several manholes and septic tanks whenever a new building is erected. The national and county governments need to work together to ensure the sewage system is done afresh," he added.

In Kwale, tens of candidates sitting their national examinations at Ramisi Secondary School were on Thursday and Friday forced to use boats after River Ramisi broke its banks causing flooding in the area.

The candidates living in the Kanana area could not access the examination centre in the morning, forcing security agencies to use a boat to transport them in the flooded area.

KCSE candidates in Kwale ferried to school by boat after Ramisi River burst its banks

Transporters and travellers were also stranded for hours after heavy rains resulted in most rivers breaking their banks. Motorists were advised to use alternative roads to ensure safety when a section of the Likoni Lungalunga highway flooded after the river broke its banks.

According to Lungalunga Assistant County Commissioner Robert Shunet, authorities swung into action to help the candidates from Kanana access Ramisi across the burst river.

Other than candidates, transport was paralysed along the major highway heading to the Lungalunga border after the roads became impassable due to the high water levels.

However, Mr Shunet said there were no casualties reported.