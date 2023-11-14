Floods disrupt transport on section of Mombasa-Nairobi road
Transport on Mombasa-Nairobi road has been disrupted at Sultan Hamud in Makueni County, after River Sultan broke its banks following heavy downpour in Kajiado County.
Motorists are cautiously driving through a flooded section of the road.
Mukaa Sub-county Police Commander Barnabas Ng'eno has said he has deployed police officers in the area to help motorists navigate the floods.
"Although we have officers controlling vehicular traffic, we are cautioning motorists to be extra careful while driving through the affected section of the road," Ng'eno told Nation.Africa on phone.
More to follow...