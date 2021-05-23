Grace Nyamohanga
Senior prisons sergeant who ran Sh200m con racket on the run

By  Silas Apollo

  • Sgt Grace Nyamohanga managed to command a criminal network from Lang’ata Women’s Prison.
  • Some 60 job-seeking victims paid between Sh300,000 and Sh400,000.

On normal days, Kenya Prisons senior-sergeant Grace Nyamohanga patrols the halls and alleyways of Lang’ata Women’s Prison with a dash of swagger. Tall and of a medium build, she has an aura of authority about her, the mute radiation of brawn made even more evident by the green warder fatigues and the beret on her head.

