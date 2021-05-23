Senior prisons sergeant who ran Sh200m con racket surrenders

Kenya Prisons senior sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, alias Nasra, who is accused of running a Sh200 million con racket, has surrendered to police.

The senior sergeant at Lang’ata Women's Prison is under investigations for alleged involvement in a syndicate that has seen Kenyans lose millions of shillings on fake promises of being offered jobs in top government institutions.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reported Sunday that Ms Nyamohanga, who had been on the run, surrendered to detectives at its headquarters.

She presented herself to detectives in the Serious Crimes Unit in the afternoon.

"The prison warder believed to be in charge of a wide syndicate that has swindled Kenyans of hundreds of millions of shillings, on fake promises of being offered job opportunities, has surrendered to our detectives," DCI boss George Kinoti said.

"She is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow [Monday] to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretenses, forgery and money laundering."

Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, alias ‘Nasra’ the Prison warder believed to be in-charge of a wide syndicate that has swindled Kenyans hundreds of millions of shillings, on fake promises of being offered job opportunities has surrendered to our detectives. pic.twitter.com/914jL1RPI6 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 23, 2021

Prior to the accused's surrender, the DCI had asked Kenyans who submitted their academic documents, birth certificates, identification cards and other documents to the fraudsters “to present themselves at the DCI headquarters, Serious Crimes Unit and file their reports”.

At least three victims had by Saturday recorded statements with the police over the matter.

One is said to be a woman from Kiambu County, who was swindled out of more than Sh800,000 after she was promised that her three children would be offered jobs at the National Hospital Insurance Fund, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the Kenya Ports Authority.

According to the DCI, the racket also offered unsuspecting members of the public jobs at the Kenya Defence Forces, National Intelligence Service and the National Police Service.

Detectives say the syndicate has swindled jobseekers of more than Sh200 million in 10 months.

"The suspects have recruited jobseekers from across all levels of education and academic disciplines including graduates in mathematics, computer science and microbiology,” the DCI said in a tweet on Friday.