Senior prisons sergeant who ran Sh200m con racket surrenders

Kenya Prisons senior-sergeant Grace Nyamohanga.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Grace Nyamohanga, who had been on the run, presented herself to the Serious Crime detectives on Saturday afternoon.

Kenya Prisons senior sergeant Grace Nyamohanga, alias Nasra, who is accused of running a Sh200 million con racket, has surrendered to police.

