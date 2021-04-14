KDF
Pastor conned millions in KDF jobs scam

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Tom Matoke

When the deal is too good, think twice. This famous adage gained special meaning for Pastor Joseph Onyancha after he was conned out of Sh3.5 million in a military job scam.

