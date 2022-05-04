Sankok son killed in gun incident had refused to go back to school

A day after nominated MP David ole Sankok's 15-year-old son allegedly shot himself dead on Monday, the lawmaker's first-born daughter, who was among the first to respond to the incident, has recounted her last moments with her younger brother.

A distraught Rosemary Naserian Sankok, 21, told journalists at the family’s home in Ewuaso Ng’iro that her brother, Memusi Sankok, 15, had issues with going back to school.

Moments before he died, the family had pleaded with Memusi to go back to school, and he had agreed to do so, Ms Sankok revealed.

Memusi was set to join Form Three at his father’s former school, Kericho High.

“He has earlier failed to report back to school during Tuesday’s [April 26] first term re-opening. But on Monday, we sat him [down], together with dad, on school matters and he agreed to go back to school after the holidays," she narrated.

She clarified that Memusi was not verbally or physically assaulted. After the talk, Ms Sankok, her father and younger siblings left Memusi in the house and went to the family’s Osim Country Lodge, which is adjacent to the home.

“There was installation of CCTVs going on at the facility and we went to supervise, but after a while, I left with my younger brother and sister [and returned] to the house,” she added.

At the hotel’s gate, Ms Sankok bought some ice cream.

“I told my younger brother to take one of the ice creams to Memusi in his room, but he came back screaming. I asked him [what was wrong], but he told me to go see for myself. That’s when I found him,” said Ms Sankok.

She described Memusi as a jovial and a kind-hearted boy, and termed his death a blow to the family.

Ms Sankok was the only family member who was able to speak to journalists as her parents were overcome by grief.

Earlier yesterday, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Narok South-Sub County recorded statements with Mr Sankok and 10 staff at his Osim Country Lodge. Memusi allegedly took his own life in his bedroom using his father’s firearm on Monday evening. County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba said police were investigating how the teenager accessed the safe where the gun was stored.

“I want to clarify that Mr Sankok has not been summoned to DCI headquarters as propagated by bloggers. We only took his statement at his home,” said Mr Ethaiba.

The detective also revealed that a post-mortem exam would be conducted on the body at the Longisa District Hospital in the neighbouring Bomet County.

Friends and relatives continued to throng the home of the outspoken MP to condole with the family. According to Mr Julius Kuiyoni, who is one of the members of the funeral committee, burial plans will begin once the post-mortem exam is done.