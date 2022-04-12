DP Ruto security escort dies by suicide in his Juja house

A police officer attached to the elite presidential escort took his own life at his home in Juja, Kiambu County.

Constable Samuel Ngatia, a member of Deputy President William Ruto’s security squad, died on Monday morning after shooting himself in the head.

The motive behind the incident remains unknown.

A police report filed at Hays police post in Juja indicated that the victim was alone in the house within the General Service Unit’s Recce squad camp on Kenyatta Road at the time of the incident.

“He used his pistol and shot himself in the head with preliminary findings showing that the bullet entered on the right side and exited on the left side,” the report said.

A Jericho pistol loaded with 13 bullets and a Trevor sub machine gun with two magazines loaded with 30 bullets were found in the house.

Police also recovered two spent cartridges and one bullet head.